EBay jumps in the NFT market with a Wayne Gretzky drop
May 23, 2022 10:51 AM ETeBay Inc. (EBAY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- EBay (NASDAQ:EBAY +0.3%) announced the launch of a series of exclusive NFTs through a strategic partnership with OneOf.
- OneOf is described as a premier green NFT platform for communities across music, sports, and lifestyle.
- The partnership will see eBay (EBAY) introduce a Genesis NFT Collection of 3D and animated interpretations of the iconic athletes featured on Sports Illustrated covers over the years. The very first NFTs to be offered will feature Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.
- OneOf plans to drop additional NFT series in partnership with eBay (EBAY) throughout the year, featuring iconic athletes on Sports Illustrated covers. Pricing will start at $10 each.
- The company said the surge in the collectibles market has fueled the first-ever collaboration between itself and an NFT seller.
- Earlier: GameStop rallies after launching wallet for cryptocurrencies and NFTs.