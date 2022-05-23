Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell sharply on Monday after offering a disappointing first quarter earnings report.

The Changzhou-based electric scooter manufacturer reported a net loss of RMB 29.6 million ($4.4 million) and revenue of RMB 575.5 million ($90.78 million), both marking notable sequential deterioration. For comparison, the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected net income of $33.95 million and revenue of $154.73 million.

CEO Dr. Yan Li blamed supply chain shortages, logistic disruption, COVID lockdowns, and a “volatile retail environment” as the main culprits for hampered earnings results.

“The ongoing increase in raw materials prices, especially lithium-ion battery prices in Q1, has created extra pressure on our gross margin,” Li added, explaining a 470 basis point decline in gross margins that hurt the company’s bottom line even amid a moderate rise in sales.

Cost of revenues rose to RMB 465.8 million ($70.5 million) in the quarter, up 11.7% year over year, mainly due to “higher e-scooter sales volume and… higher raw material costs and product mix change.” Research and development expenses were also cited as accelerating significantly from the prior year.

Moving forward, the impacts of COVID restrictions in China and the persisting supply chain problems courted caution from executives in forecasting the full-year ahead. As a result, Niu Technologies (NIU -4.7%) projected a very wide range for revenue estimates.

“In light of the current market conditions, including the on-going COVID resurgence in China, NIU expects its revenues for the second quarter of 2022 to be in the range of RMB 803 million (representing a year-over-year decrease of 15%) to RMB 945 million (representing no year-over-year change),” a company statement read.

Shares fell over 5% at intraday lows.

