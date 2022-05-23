Consumers see lower likelihood that tax rate will increase in next year, NY Fed says

U.S. consumers are expecting that the government will be less likely to expand assistance and insurance programs in the next year that they had been earlier in the pandemic, according to the April 2022 Public Policy Survey of the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations released Monday.

At the same time, they see a lower likelihood that taxes will be raised. The average perceived likelihood of an increase in the average income tax rate declined to 45% from a series high of 53% in August 2021. The average likelihood of an increase in income tax rate for the highest income bracket slid to 49% from a series high of 65% in December 2020. Consumers also lowered the likely probability of increases in the capital gains tax rate and gasoline taxes.

"While expectations of future program expansions in April 2022 remain somewhat above pre-pandemic levels, this is a notable turnaround in the general public’s beliefs, one that followed the implementation of large economic stimulus and relief packages and coincided with a gradual improvement in economic conditions and a changing political landscape less conducive for such expansions," the New York Fed said.

Concerning the expectations on public assistance programs, the average perceived likelihood of an increase in housing assistance and affordable housing over the next 12 months declined to 37% in April 2022 from a peak of 52% in August 2021.

Also, the mean perceived probability of an increase in the federal minimum wage declined to 39% from a series high of 50% in April 2021. However, there was no meaningful change in the perceived prospects of a rise in the state minimum wage, the survey found.

