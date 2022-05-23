Best Buy Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:04 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.56 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.43B (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.