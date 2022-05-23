Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) (OTCQX:BDRAF) launched a new long-range business jet on Monday, introducing the Global 8000 aircraft, which the company said is the world's fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet, with a range of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles) and a top speed of Mach 0.94 (721 mph).

The plane will enter service in 2025 and compete with General Dynamics' (GD) Gulfstream G700 and Dassault Aviation's (OTCPK:DASTY) Falcon 10X.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) said the Global 8000 will have a $78M list price, slightly above the $75M listed by its predecessor and the company's flagship Global 7500, as well as both the G700 and Falcon 10X.

The Global 8000 jet, which is of the same size as the Global 7500, will come equipped with General Electric's (GE) Passport engine.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) recently reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.03/share on revenues of $1.24B.