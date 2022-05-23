Bombardier unveils new ultra-long range business jet

May 23, 2022 10:58 AM ETBombardier Inc. (BDRBF), BDRAFGE, DASTY, GD, DASTFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Glock Aviation Bombardier BD-700 Global 6000 OE-IGL passenger plane arrival and landing at Vienna Airport

Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) (OTCQX:BDRAF) launched a new long-range business jet on Monday, introducing the Global 8000 aircraft, which the company said is the world's fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet, with a range of 8,000 nautical miles (9,206 miles) and a top speed of Mach 0.94 (721 mph).

The plane will enter service in 2025 and compete with General Dynamics' (GD) Gulfstream G700 and Dassault Aviation's (OTCPK:DASTY) Falcon 10X.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) said the Global 8000 will have a $78M list price, slightly above the $75M listed by its predecessor and the company's flagship Global 7500, as well as both the G700 and Falcon 10X.

The Global 8000 jet, which is of the same size as the Global 7500, will come equipped with General Electric's (GE) Passport engine.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) recently reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.03/share on revenues of $1.24B.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.