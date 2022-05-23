Canadian Solar Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:07 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (-125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CSIQ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.