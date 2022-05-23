Frontline Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:09 AM ETFrontline Ltd. (FRO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-125.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.78M (-45.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.