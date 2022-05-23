AutoZone Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:10 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $26.05 (-1.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AZO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.