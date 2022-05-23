Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:10 AM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-86.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $799.33M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.