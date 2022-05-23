Ralph Lauren Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

May 23, 2022 11:11 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+13.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, RL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
