Petco Health and Wellness Company Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:12 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.15 (-11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.45B (+2.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WOOF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
