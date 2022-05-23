Diana Shipping Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:12 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+1033.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.14M (+56.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DSX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Diana Shipping: A Strong Momentum Shipping Stock Ahead Of Earnings