Park Aerospace authorizes purchase of up to 1.5M shares

May 23, 2022 11:16 AM ETPark Aerospace Corp. (PKE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Park Aerospace’s (NYSE:PKE +1.3%) Board of Directors has authorized the Co.’s purchase, on the open market and in privately negotiated transactions, of up to 1.5M shares of its common stock.
  • This represents ~7% of the Co.’s 20.46M total outstanding shares as of the close of business on May 18, 2022.
  • There is no assurance the Co. will purchase any shares pursuant to this Board of Directors’ authorization.
  • Shares purchased by the Co., if any, will be retained as treasury stock and will be available for use under the Co.’s stock option plan and for other corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.