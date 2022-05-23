Park Aerospace authorizes purchase of up to 1.5M shares
May 23, 2022 11:16 AM ETPark Aerospace Corp. (PKE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Park Aerospace’s (NYSE:PKE +1.3%) Board of Directors has authorized the Co.’s purchase, on the open market and in privately negotiated transactions, of up to 1.5M shares of its common stock.
- This represents ~7% of the Co.’s 20.46M total outstanding shares as of the close of business on May 18, 2022.
- There is no assurance the Co. will purchase any shares pursuant to this Board of Directors’ authorization.
- Shares purchased by the Co., if any, will be retained as treasury stock and will be available for use under the Co.’s stock option plan and for other corporate purposes.