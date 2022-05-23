Deere (NYSE:DE) rebounds from Friday's 14% post-earnings plunge, +7% in Monday's trading as some Wall Street analysts say investors overreacted, according to Barron's.

"The selloff seems overdone," said J.P. Morgan's Tami Zakaria, even while only rating the stock a Hold with a $370 price target, as the quarter was more likely "an anomaly" than "a precursor of future earnings misses and guide-down."

Bernstein analyst Chad Dillard, who also rates Deere (DE) at Hold with a $385 PT, sees the selloff as a "tactical entry point," believing the company's H2 guidance is achievable and that FY 2022 will not represent a peak, Barron's reports.

Baird's Mig Dobre, who says Deere (DE) is a Buy with a $442 PT, notes ~$1B of machines could not be fully assembled due to the supply chain problems that are hitting all manufacturers, which caused weaker than expected machine sales.

Deutsche Bank's Jamie Cook, who rates Deere (DE) a Buy with $472 price target, said the stock reaction reflected hopes for a cleaner beat-and-raise quarter, but the setup for FY 2023 looks good, citing strong orders for agricultural equipment in North and South America.

Deere (DE) boasts "strong fundamentals, high-quality products and innovative efforts," and the company "will plow ahead despite headwinds," Sophia Suarez writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.