Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) stock fell ~19% on May 23 after Bank of America downgraded the shares to Underperform from Neutral, following failure of a Japanese trial of MultiStem for ischemic stroke, and risks related to outcome of another U.S. study.

Bank of America analyst Greg Harrison also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $0.25, down from $1.00.

Last week, Athersys' Japanese partner HEALIOS said the study, called TREASURE, of MultiStem for ischemic stroke did not reach the primary goal with statistical significance.

Athersys, however, is conducting a phase 3 trial, dubbed MASTERS-2, for ischemic stroke study in the U.S.

The analyst said that though there are certain differences between TREASURE and MASTERS-2, including an older patient population in Japanese study than in the U.S. study, he still sees risk in the results of the MASTERS-2 trial, following the Japan study data, and that he was removing stroke from his model.

Athersys had said in the May 20 release that the median age for TREASURE patients was 78 years, compared to 63 years in the MASTERS-1 study. Meanwhile, the MASTERS-2 patient group is expected to be significantly younger, with lower average stroke severity, than the TREASURE population, based on current enrollment data.