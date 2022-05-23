Regeneron initiated at outperform at Leerink on strength of Dupixent, Eylea, and pipeline
May 23, 2022 11:38 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Leerink has initiated Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) with an outperform rating citing the company's strong sales of Dupixent (dupilumab) and Eylea (aflibercept).
- The firm has a $738 price target (~12% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst David Risinger said that he sees success for high-dose Eylea in the second half of 2022 and Dupixent for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2023.
- He added Eylea will see profit improvement in the future thanks to manufacturing yield improvements.
- Risinger is also expecting updates on five oncology candidates this year.
