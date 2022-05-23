Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN +1.2%) is undervalued after a steep decline to start 2022, according to Cowen.

The firm’s senior research analyst covering sustainable food & healthy living, Brian Holland, noted that operational improvements at the company have aided “share growth, margin improvement, and a healthier balance sheet” that remain underappreciated.

“In our view current valuation is overly punitive, most notably in response to transitory factors weighing on the company’s International segment,” he explained. “We think our model and consensus appropriately capture the nearer term headwinds, and ultimately believe the International business could be divested which presumably would catalyze a rerating in the stock.”

Based upon the optimistic model, Holland assigned the stock a “Buy” rating and a $34 price target. He noted that the stock has been hammered much harder than many of its peers, to the extent that it has been oversold and should see significant upside ahead.

Indeed, in a bull case that could include asset sales, Holland advised there could be even more upside than his base case suggests.

“Our illustrative sum of the parts points to a $47 value,” Holland added. “In the meantime, the stock now trades at its lowest relative multiple to EBITDA since an SEC inquiry and CEO transition —inviting the most compelling entry point for HAIN in over three years, as investors join a strong execution story already in progress.”

Shares of the Lake Success, New York-based food company rose about 1.5% in Monday’s regular trading hours.

