equipifi closes on $12M funding round to expand BNPL tech to banks
May 23, 2022 11:39 AM ETSQ, FISBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- equipifi, a closely held fintech, completed a $12M series A funding round, which will help it enable financial institutions offer Buy Now, Pay Later options to their customers through existing debit cards and banking apps, the company said Monday.
- The funding round was led by Curqi Collective and PHX Ventures. "equipifi helps financial institutions use their existing data and digital platforms to extend BNPL offers that are in alignment with their customers' financial goals," the company said. "As an added benefit, banks and credit unions can also leverage BNPL to grow existing lines of revenue and open new ones."
- Since equipifi's launch in September 2021, the company has partnered with seven financial institutions through multi-year contracts.
- BNPL accounted for $97B, or 2.1% all of global ecommerce transactions in 2020, and is expected to double to 4.2% by 2024, according to a report by FIS's (FIS) Worldpay.
- equipifi is competing against some huge players in the BNPL space. Last week, Block's (SQ) Square integrated Afterpay's BNPL to in-person points of sale