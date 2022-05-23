Yatsen Holding Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 11:47 AM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Yatsen Holding (YSG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $136.53M (-38.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YSG has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.