Charts point to near-term bounce taking S&P 500 to 4,100, Nasdaq 100 to 13,000

A reversal pattern has formed that should lead to a nice rebound, according to technical analysis from Saxo Bank.

But the overall trend is still down, analyst Kim Cramer Larsson wrote in a note Monday.

"Friday S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) reached and tested 3,815 support," Larsson said. "Trading session ended on a strong note forming a Hammer candle (occurs in a down trend where lower shadow - or wick - is 2-3 times the height of the body with no or little upper shadow) which is bottom and reversal indicator."

"With divergence on RSI a rebound is likely that could take S&P 500 towards 4,100 before selling pressure is likely to resume," he added.

"Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) (is) staying within the steep falling channel," he said. "However, divergence on RSI indicates we could see a rebound towards 13K which is the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement of the falling channel. Nasdaq is likely to be rejected at or below 13K and selling pressure to resume."

"Despite the bearish moves in Equities VIX (VIX) is still only slightly elevated showing a slightly rising trend," Larsson said. "If VIX closes above 37.50 we are entering big fear levels."

BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky said the S&P clearly has some trendline support "and with the exception of April, the final week of the month has been decent this year (re-balancing effect?)."

"While a counter-trend rally is well overdue and makes sense here, we don’t think we have seen the final low," Krinsky said.

Looking at fundamentals, Jefferies says more cathartic selling is needed to see a market bottom.