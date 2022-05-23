UPS insider sells ~$3.5M in company shares
May 23, 2022 11:53 AM ETUnited Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nando Cesarone, EVP and President U.S. at United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), has sold 19,292 shares of the company's Class A common stock, worth ~$3.5M.
- The shares were sold at $179.23 in a transaction dated May 18, 2022.
- The logistics company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings last month.
- Shares slid earlier this month on ratings cut by JPMorgan.
- UPS shares are up around 2% currently but have dropped more than 18% YTD
