Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) nears a 52-week high, +9.6% in Monday's trading, after a weekend article in Barron's praised the company, citing "a cleaned-up balance sheet and a new dividend policy that smartly ties payouts to quarterly cash flow."

The company's debt pay-down and resulting lower interest payments have drastically reduced the all-in daily cost of running its ships to an average of ~$8,100 fleetwide, according to Nicholas Jasinski at Barron's Dry-bulk rivals, compared with rivals including Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) and Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE), who face daily breakeven costs of more than $10K ship, due to higher interest and debt repayment costs.

Genco (GNK) just declared its first full dividend payout under its new formula, raised to $0.79/share from $0.05 in the year-ago period, which maintained at that rate would equal a 14% dividend yield at the recent $22.20 close.

Even while likely near to a peak-cycle yield, Jasinski said the new strategy means Genco (GNK) should continue to pay some form of a dividend even in a downturn, possibly even with an upside if shipping rates rise later this year.

Genco Shipping (GNK) recently reported Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.97/share on revenues of $136M.