Shanghai Junshi wins late-stage trial for oral COVID-19 drug versus Pfizer

Medication of antiviral capsule(medicine drug) for treatment and prevention of new corona virus infection(COVID-19,novel coronavirus disease 2019 or nCoV 2019 from Wuhan. Pandemic infectious concept

sittithat tangwitthayaphum/iStock via Getty Images

Chinese biotech Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) announced Monday that an oral COVID-19 therapy jointly developed by the company reached the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial against Paxlovid, the FDA-approved COVID therapy from Pfizer (PFE).

VV116 tablet is an oral nucleoside analog developed by Junshi (OTCPK:SHJBF) subsidiary Shanghai JunTop Biosciences and Vigonvita Life Sciences. Paxlovid, developed by Pfizer (PFE), is a combination of protease inhibitor nirmatrelvir and the older antiviral ritonavir.

The multi-center, randomized study had enrolled 822 patients with the goal of evaluating VV116 versus Paxlovid in the early treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19.

The study met primary endpoint of “time to sustained clinical recovery,” Junshi (OTCPK:SHJBF) said, without disclosing additional data. VV116 was found to have a good safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile in healthy subjects, according to the company.

The company said it would communicate with the National Medical Products Administration about plans to submit a marketing application for the treatment in China.

Paxlovid, approved by the FDA in December, became the first oral therapeutic specifically authorized to treat COVID-19 in China when the country’s regulators granted the conditional approval for the drug in February.

