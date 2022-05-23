Takeover speculation and monkeypox concerns stirred trading in individual stocks during Monday's midday action. Nutanix (NTNX) received a boost from conjecture that it could become a takeover target for private equity.

Meanwhile, smallpox vaccine maker Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) garnered a share of the spotlight amid mounting cases of monkeypox.

Looking at some of the day's most notable decliners, Niu Technologies (NIU) dropped in the wake of its quarterly results. At the same time, a cautious analyst comment put pressure on Snowflake (SNOW).

Gainers

Nutanix (NTNX) attracted buying interest amid swirling takeover speculation. Shares rose 7% in midday trading after Dealreporter sparked buyout chatter surrounding Bain Capital.

In its piece, Dealreporter stressed that Bain Capital had already taken a large stake in NTNX, investing $750M in mid-2020. Meanwhile, RBC listed NTNX as one of several potential takeover targets.

Elsewhere in the market, Emergent Biosolutions (EBS) showed strength in midday trading as concerns about monkeypox have thrown the company into the spotlight. Shares of the biotech firm, which offers a smallpox vaccine, climbed 11%.

Decliners

Niu Technologies (NIU) lost ground in intraday action, weighed down by disappointing quarterly results. The China-based electric scooter maker reported a net loss in Q1, down from a profit posted in Q4.

The company said results were hurt by supply chain challenges, COVID lockdowns in China and a "volatile retail environment." Based on the weak financial figures, NIU slipped almost 4% in midday trading.

Snowflake (SNOW) also showed intraday weakness, slipping almost 2% on a cautious analyst comment. UBS cut its price target for SNOW ahead of the data warehousing company's earnings report later this week.

Analyst Karl Keirstead cut SNOW's price target to $180 from $260, pointing to increased risks in the second half of the year from general economic worries.

