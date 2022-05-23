Coupang director sells ~$3.3M in company shares
May 23, 2022 12:03 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) director Benjamin Sun has sold 250K shares of the company's Class A common stock, worth $3.3M.
- The shares were sold at $13.00 - $13.39 price range in a transaction dated May 18, 2022.
- The commerce company recently reported record gross profits and margins for Q1. Its quicker-than-expected turnaround on profitability metrics attracted a more bullish review from Citi, which upgraded the stock from "Neutral" to "Buy."
- CPNG shares are up 3% currently but have slid 53% YTD
