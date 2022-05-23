Coupang director sells ~$3.3M in company shares

May 23, 2022 12:03 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Coupang logo, sign on company headquarters in Silicon Valley.

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) director Benjamin Sun has sold 250K shares of the company's Class A common stock, worth $3.3M.
  • The shares were sold at $13.00 - $13.39 price range in a transaction dated May 18, 2022.
  • The commerce company recently reported record gross profits and margins for Q1. Its quicker-than-expected turnaround on profitability metrics attracted a more bullish review from Citi, which upgraded the stock from "Neutral" to "Buy."
  • CPNG shares are up 3% currently but have slid 53% YTD
  • Read an SA analysis on the firm's latest quarterly performance here
 
