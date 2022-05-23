Rivian Automotive falls as waiting game goes on for deliveries ramp

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN -5.1%) was one of the leading decliners in the electric vehicle sector in mid-day trading on Monday amid more concerns that reservation holders are turning antsy over the delay in deliveries.

The selling pressure on Rivian (RIVN) continued even as more positive reviews on the R1T model have been published by auto industry watchers that have taken test drives.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is looking to create buzz on the R1T before the electric pickup segment is too crowded with models and publicity from General Motors, Ford, Ram, and Tesla.

Of note, the automaker recently hiked the price of the R1T to $79,500 and introduced a newer cheaper version at $67,500 with fewer features and just two electric motors instead of four.

A recent overhang on RIVN in addition to the broad supply chain disruption and valuation reset in the EV sector has been the expiration of the lockup period with Ford being a seller of shares.

Trading volume on RIVN has been elevated since the lockup expiration, although short interest as a percentage of total float is down slightly to 10.67%.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) missed revenue estimates with its Q1 earnings report and the last 11 EPS revisions from analysts have been downward.