Intuit Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $7.58 (+24.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.51B (+32.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, INTU has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Shares were down 2% on Feb. 25, a day after Intuit posted second-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company said that for the quarter ending January 31 it earned $1.55 a share, excluding one time items, on sales of $2.67 billion, while analysts had forecast the company to earn $1.85 a share, on sales of $2.73 billion.
- For its third quarter, Intuit estimates it will earn between $7.51 and $7.57 a share, with revenue growing between 32% and 33% from the $4.2 billion it reported a year ago.
- Earlier this month, the company agreed to pay $141M in restitution to consumers who paid for TurboTax services that should have been free under an agreement with New York Attorney General Letitia James and other state AGs.
