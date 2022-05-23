Bezeq to distribute Disney+ in Israel

May 23, 2022

Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Disney+ app on a Vizio TV. Disney+ video streaming service will exclusively show Star Wars: Jedi Template Challenge.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) is headed for the Israeli market, thanks in part to a deal with regional telecom Bezeq (OTCPK:BZQIY).
  • Bezeq said its DBS Satellite Services unit (doing business as "Yes") has a three-year agreement to distribute Disney+ through subsidiaries Pelephone Communications and Bezeq International.
  • That will include the ability to market the service together with Bezeq communications bundles.
  • Disney+ will be paid based on Bezeq subscribers purchasing the Disney+ service, and Yes will receive some marketing advantages, some of which are subject to Israeli antitrust approval.
    • In earlier reports this year, Bezeq was expected to offer Disney+ at a discounted rate of 30 shekels/month (about $9) as part of a 200 shekel/month Yes package. Yes will reportedly pay Disney 150 million shekels (about $47.6 million) over three years, committing to deliver at least 100,000 subscribers in the first year (and 200,000 after three).
