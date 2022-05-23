Bezeq to distribute Disney+ in Israel
May 23, 2022 12:08 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), BZQIYBZQIFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) is headed for the Israeli market, thanks in part to a deal with regional telecom Bezeq (OTCPK:BZQIY).
- Bezeq said its DBS Satellite Services unit (doing business as "Yes") has a three-year agreement to distribute Disney+ through subsidiaries Pelephone Communications and Bezeq International.
- That will include the ability to market the service together with Bezeq communications bundles.
- Disney+ will be paid based on Bezeq subscribers purchasing the Disney+ service, and Yes will receive some marketing advantages, some of which are subject to Israeli antitrust approval.
- In earlier reports this year, Bezeq was expected to offer Disney+ at a discounted rate of 30 shekels/month (about $9) as part of a 200 shekel/month Yes package. Yes will reportedly pay Disney 150 million shekels (about $47.6 million) over three years, committing to deliver at least 100,000 subscribers in the first year (and 200,000 after three).