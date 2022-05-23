Cytokinetics touts long-term benefit of cardiomyopathy drug aficamten
May 23, 2022 12:15 PM ETCytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Cytokinetics's cardiomyopathy drug candidate aficamten led to a decline in a measure used to predict heart failure and cardio vascular death, according to phase 2 trial data.
- Results showed that aficamten was associated with a substantial reduction in left ventricular outflow tract gradient at both 12 and 24 weeks. Reductions were seen within two weeks of treatment.
- Cytokinetics also released data on another candidate, omecamtiv mecarbil, in patients with low blood pressure. Results showed that in patients with low blood pressure, a greater treatment effect was seen in the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular death or first heart failure event than in patients without low blood pressure.
- Also, patients experienced improvements in blood pressure.
- Results from both studies were presented at the Heart Failure 2022 Congress.
