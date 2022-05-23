Cytokinetics touts long-term benefit of cardiomyopathy drug aficamten

Cardiomyopathy is inflammation in the heart muscle, resulting in its enlargement and weakening that impairs the blood"s pumping ability

  • Cytokinetics's cardiomyopathy drug candidate aficamten led to a decline in a measure used to predict heart failure and cardio vascular death, according to phase 2 trial data.
  • Results showed that aficamten was associated with a substantial reduction in left ventricular outflow tract gradient at both 12 and 24 weeks. Reductions were seen within two weeks of treatment.
  • Cytokinetics also released data on another candidate, omecamtiv mecarbil, in patients with low blood pressure. Results showed that in patients with low blood pressure, a greater treatment effect was seen in the primary composite endpoint of cardiovascular death or first heart failure event than in patients without low blood pressure.
  • Also, patients experienced improvements in blood pressure.
  • Results from both studies were presented at the Heart Failure 2022 Congress.
