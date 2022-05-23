Avis Budget chairman buys ~$4.9M in company shares
May 23, 2022 12:14 PM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) has disclosed a $4.9M share purchase by executive chairman Bernardo Hees.
- Hees purchased 26,000 shares of the company's common stock at $189.53 - $189.93 price range in a transaction dated May 18, 2022.
- Earlier today, Hedgeye fired off a new best idea short call on Avis Budget (CAR).
- Hedgeye sees shares of CAR underperforming by more than 50% as the current macro environment and disinflation accompanies receding pandemic pressures into the early part of 2023.
- Shares are up ~5% currently and have surged 117.66% over the past year.