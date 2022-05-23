Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have reached an inflection point, per Morgan Stanley.

The bank upgraded shares of the Sunnyvale, California-based from “Underweight” to “Equal-Weight” based upon a more promising risk/reward dynamic after an over 20% drop to start 2022. In short, after assigning a “Sell”-equivalent rating since late 2021, the slide has finally been overdone.

“Our prior [“Sell”] thesis on TRMB's multiple has played out,” the bank’s analyst Erik Lapinski wrote in a note to clients. “[Near-term] upside/downside drivers are balanced, so we upgrade to [“Hold”].”

He added that upside drivers for the stock, including ramping global infrastructure spend, ongoing robust construction demand, and growth in acquired assets, balance out near term headwinds that have buffeted shares as of late. Still, risks posed by late-cycle dynamics cannot be understated and therefore leave shares “Hold”-rated.

“Woes in transportation could improve, but the competition is not slowing and we expect signs of improvement to be gradual,” Lapinski advised.

Shares rose about 3% in midday trading on Monday.

From another vantage point, the stock could prove attractive for ESG investors, according to the bank’s analysis.

“The core value in [Trimble] (TRMB) solutions is to drive efficiency in markets through technology where adoption is low and inefficiencies exist,” Lapinski explained. “Precision agriculture is the most obvious application Trimble has solutions for with machine guidance, sprayer controls, and Ag software.”

Considering trillions of dollars have flowed into ESG funds in recent years, that thesis could prove important not only for personal ESG investing principles, but acceleration for the stock generally. At the very least, Lapinski believes ESG funds could anchor the stock’s valuation amid market volatility.

