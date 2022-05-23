Con Ed upped at Guggenheim as New York rate case testimony removes major risk

May 23, 2022 12:32 PM ETConsolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

gas burner

posteriori/E+ via Getty Images

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) +2.2% in Monday's trading as Guggenheim upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with a $94 price target, raised from $80, saying last week's CECONY rate case testimony "sets a floor for rate case outcomes above expectations."

Intervenor testimony posted last Friday in the CECONY rate case "marks inflection on regulatory support for capex and broader," and "most importantly, NYSPC staff has produced a generally constructive recommendation on rate base and revenue requirement," the Guggenheim team writes.

The firm says its previous Sell rating was "premised on the rate case risks and ability to achieve regulated ROEs, with the staff testimony effectively setting a floor in the regulatory bid-ask above our prior expectations."

Consolidated Edison (ED) shares have jumped 15% YTD, above the fair value of the company, Nicoper Research writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.