Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) +2.2% in Monday's trading as Guggenheim upgrades shares to Neutral from Sell with a $94 price target, raised from $80, saying last week's CECONY rate case testimony "sets a floor for rate case outcomes above expectations."

Intervenor testimony posted last Friday in the CECONY rate case "marks inflection on regulatory support for capex and broader," and "most importantly, NYSPC staff has produced a generally constructive recommendation on rate base and revenue requirement," the Guggenheim team writes.

The firm says its previous Sell rating was "premised on the rate case risks and ability to achieve regulated ROEs, with the staff testimony effectively setting a floor in the regulatory bid-ask above our prior expectations."

Consolidated Edison (ED) shares have jumped 15% YTD, above the fair value of the company, Nicoper Research writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.