Theravance Biopharma initiated with an Outperform at SVB Leerink
May 23, 2022 12:44 PM ETTBPHBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges initiated coverage of Theravance Biopharma (TBPH +5.4%) with an Outperform rating and $12 price target.
- The analyst expects shares to outperform as the company delivers strong financial momentum and the Street more appropriately discounts the intrinsic value of Theravance's share of profits for Yupelri and Trelegy.
- Projects Yupelri revenue to grow from $190M in 2022 to $290M in 2027 and drive greater profitability.
- Also forecasts GSK's Trelegy global sales to grow from $2.1B in 2022 to $3.5B in 2027 and anticipate a significant positive inflection in Theravance cash flows when Trelegy-related debt is paid off in 2026E.
- Since the start of 2022, Theravance Biopharma shares fell around 25%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 46%.
- Wall Street analysts stand with a Hold rating on the stock and Seeking Alpha Quant Rating also says to Hold.