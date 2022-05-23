Agilent Technologies Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 23, 2022 5:35 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.62B
- Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.
