Covetrus cut to market perform at Raymond James on buyout offer
May 23, 2022 12:42 PM ETCovetrus, Inc. (CVET)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Raymond James had downgraded Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) to market perform from outperform citing the $21/share buyout offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
- Analyst Elliot Wilbur said that while the offer premium is a relatively modest 17%, shares are up ~27% since May 11.
- While bolt-on acquisitions are possible, he noted that Covetrus' (CVET) debt load and light cash flow is a hindrance.
- "The proposed $21 purchase price values CVET at an enterprise value (diluted) of approximately $3.87B, or 14.1x our and consensus adjusted EBITDA estimates," he wrote.
- Other analysts have weighed in on the buyout offer.