Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") governor Shaktikanta Das believes that the central bank should further hike interest rates at upcoming meetings in an effort to bring down consumer price inflation running at an eight-year high, he told CNBC-TV18 in an interview Monday.

Das' remarks followed the RBI's initial attempts to reduce liquidity in the economy with an unexpected rate hike in early May. It was only a few months ago when India pushed for faster economic growth.

“We have entered another phase of coordinated action between fiscal and monetary authorities to check inflation,” Das said, as quoted by CNBC-TV18.

Asia's third-largest economy joins a raft of developed nations in a battle against surging inflation, triggered by ongoing supply chain issues, geopolitical tensions among other macro headwinds. For some context, the U.S. central bank has lifted its benchmark target rate by 75 basis points this year with plans to initiate quantitative tightening as soon as June.

Despite rising prices, "the export sector continues to be very strong, imports have also picked up. An increased imports show that domestic demand is reviving, and we have high imports," Das explained to CNBC-TV18

India-focused ETFs: iShares MSCI India (BATS:INDA), India Fund (NYSE:IFN) and Invesco India (NYSEARCA:PIN).

Previously, (April 12) inflation in India jumped to its highest in 17 months.