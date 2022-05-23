Klarna turns to layoffs to cut costs amid volatile conditions (updated)
- Klarna (KLAR), the closely held Buy Now Pay Later fintech company, is laying off ~10% of its workforce to cut costs, its CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski confirmed in a blog post Monday.
- "When we set our business plans for 2022 in the autumn of last year, it was a very different world than the one we are in today," Siemiatkowski said. He pointed to the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, a shift in consumer sentiment, and a "likely recession." (Added at 12:56 PM ET).
- "While we are still seeing strong growth across the business, it is now time to consolidate and capitalize on the strong foundations we have established," the company said in its Q1 statement. The BNPL company said it's tightening lending standards to adapt to quickly changing market conditions.
- Klarna said it will focus on accelerating growth in key markets in the U.S. and Europe where it sees "significant upside based on our current market position."
- Swedish tech website Breakit had reported the layoff announcement earlier on Monday.
- Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Klarna's (KLAR) latest fundraising round led to a valuation in the lows $30B range, ~30% lower than its valuation in June.