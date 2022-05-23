PPL Corp. (NYSE:PPL) said the Rhode Island Superior Court on Monday cleared the way for it to acquire Narragansett Electric from National Grid (NYSE:NGG) following a settlement agreement between PPL and the Rhode Island attorney general's office.

Among the settlement terms, PPL (PPL) agreed to provide $50M in bill credits to Narragansett Electric customers, seek Rhode Island PUC approval to forgive $43M in arrearages for low-income and protected customers, and write off and not seek recovery of $20M-plus in current regulatory assets on Narragansett's books.

The utility also will not seek any base rate increases for at least three years after the transaction closes.

PPL (PPL) said it expects to complete the acquisition this week.

