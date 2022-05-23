Inotiv plunges the most in eight months after disclosing DOJ-backed lawsuit

May 23, 2022 12:54 PM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Life sciences company, Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) has lost ~18% on Monday, the most since September, after announcing that the U.S. Department of Justice initiated legal action against one of its subsidiaries regarding alleged violations of animal welfare.
  • The issues relate to a Cumberland, Virginia facility operated by Inotiv (NOTV) subsidiary Envigo RMS, LLC, which has come under multiple inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
  • On Wednesday, DOJ with law enforcement agents, served a search and seizure warrant on the Cumberland, Virginia facility issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia a week ago.
  • A day later, DOJ filed a lawsuit against Envigo for alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act in the facility, seeking damages, Inotiv (NOTV) said, adding that it is cooperating with relevant authorities for the investigation.
  • The company said it is currently looking into matters cited in the complaint and cannot project the extent of costs with certainty.
  • Inotiv (NOTV) shares crashed over 30% in September after announcing plans to offer $110M worth of convertible debt.
