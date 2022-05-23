CRISPR, Xencor stock falls as Piper Sandler slashes price target in biotech space

Piper Sandler cut its price target (PT) on 17 companies in the biotech space reflecting the recent pullback in the stock and prevailing market conditions.

Piper Sandler also noted that biotech valuations have re-rated.

Following are the stocks which saw their PT lowered:

Gene editing company CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw its PT cut to $115 from $180 but the analyst maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.

Xencor (XNCR) PT was cut to $42 from $66 but the firm kept its Overweight rating on the company's shares.

Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) PT cut by Piper to $37 from $76 and the firm maintained an Overweight rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) PT lowered to $43 from $91 but the firm kept an Overweight rating on the Watertown, Mass.-based biotech's shares.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) PT slashed to $4 from $7, while the shares had an Overweight rating.

New Haven, Conn.-based Arvinas (ARVN) stock PT was lowered to $76 from $116 but Piper maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) PT cut to $3 from $8, with an Overweight rating.

Waltham, Mass.-based Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) shares saw their PT slashed to $12 from $16, while an Overweight was kept on the stock.

Piper cut its PT on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals' (ELOX) stock to $1.50 from $4 and maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.

San Diego-based Fate Therapeutics (FATE) PT was lowered to to $71 from $113, while Piper kept an Overweight rating on the stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) shares saw their PT cut to $3 from $4 at Piper with an Overweight rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) PT lowered to $9 from $17, Piper kept its Overweight rating on the shares.

San Mateo, Calif.-based Kronos Bio (KRON) PT slashed to $13 from $30.

Seres Therapeutics' (MCRB) stock saw a sharp cut to its PT to $7 from $32.

Beltsville, Md.-based NextCure (NXTC) PT reduced to $13 from $21.

Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) PT lowered to $7 from $30 and but Piper maintained an Overweight rating on the shares.

South San Francisco, Calif.-based Sutro Biopharma's (STRO) shares PT was cut to $14 from $29.