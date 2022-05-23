Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares rose slightly on Monday even as investment firm Cowen cut its price target on the cloud computing company, noting "mixed" checks going into fourth-quarter earnings.

Analyst Derrick Wood lowered the per-share price target to $225 from $280, and while the checks were mixed, they were constructive nonetheless and the expectations are for "modest upside & in-line guid[ance]."

Salesforce (CRM) shares fell slightly less than 0.5% to $159.45 in mid-day trading on Monday.

"Our field checks point to a very large contract closing w/ a top customer, but we also think this year generally has a softer book of renewal business vs. last year," Wood wrote in a note to clients.

In addition, Wood noted that Salesforce (CRM) is reportedly slowing hiring and cutting corporate travel and some offsites, which could "signal more acute focus on margin expansion, but it could also imply demand conditions are slightly moderating."

The Marc Benioff-led Salesforce (CRM) is scheduled to report earnings on May 31.

The analyst now expects 23% growth in current revenue performance obligations in the quarter, compared to 24% in the previous quarter, though there has been an upside of roughly 4% the last three years.

Last week, investment firm Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce (CRM), noting the potential for a second-half rebound for the enterprise software company.