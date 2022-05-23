D.C. sues Meta chief Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica data scandal
- Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), is facing a lawsuit from the District of Columbia over issues relating back to the Cambridge Analytica data scandal.
- D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine filed suit in order to hold Zuckerberg liable for direct involvement in abuse of data and for misleading Facebook's users about their privacy protection.
- The suit says Zuckerberg took part in decisions allowing Cambridge Analytica - in 2016, allied with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump - to tap personal data from millions of users.
- The move marks an escalation of Racine's pressure on the company. He had sued Meta Platforms over the issue in 2018 in a case still ongoing. And last year he tried to add Zuckerberg to that suit, before that was rejected by a judge; now Racine is working off hundreds of thousands of new document pages.
- Now Racine says, "This unprecedented security breach exposed tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, and Mr. Zuckerberg’s policies enabled a multi-year effort to mislead users about the extent of Facebook’s wrongful conduct."