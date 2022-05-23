Blue Apron gains after investor questions if he should take the company private
May 23, 2022 1:19 PM ETBlue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Blue Apron Holdings (NYSE:APRN) rose 3% after an investor asked if he should take the meal-delivery firm private.
- Joe Sanberg, an investor in Blue Apron (APRN), tweeted "Should I try to take $APRN private?" with a yes or no answer.
- Earlier this month Blue Apron (APRN) entered into agreements for a new $40M private placement investment by RJB Partners, affiliate of Joseph N. Sanberg, a long-time investor in the company.
- Blue Apron short interest is 30%.
- Earlier this month Blue Apron (APRN) announced long-term targets.