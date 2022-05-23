Aveanna Healthcare CEO, Executive Chairman, COO acquire 81,000 shares

May 23, 2022 1:30 PM ETAveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
  • Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings (NASDAQ:AVAH) were trading ~5% higher after the company disclosed acquisition of 81,000 shares by its CEO, executive chairman and COO at a per share price range of $2.82 to $2.97.
  • CEO Tony Strange bought 36,000 securities at a weighted average price per share of $2.904. Strange now owns 1,680,134 shares in the healthcare company.
  • Executive Chairman Rodney Windley also bought 36,000 securities at a weighted average price per share of $2.905, bringing the amount of total securities held under direct ownership to also 1,680,134.
  • COO Shaner Jeff bought 9,000 securities at a weighted average price per share of $2.905, making the total securities under direct ownership to 1,221,952.
  • The common stock carries a par value of $0.01 per share.
