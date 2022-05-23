Fed must be ready to accelerate or slow pace of rate increases, Bostic says
May 23, 2022 1:43 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Like other Fed officials, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic acknowledged Monday that "inflation is too high and we need to do things to bring it down."
- The Fed must be prepared to move either increase or slow down the pace of rate increases depending on the economy reacts, he said at an event sponsored by the Atlanta Rotary.
- "Our goal is to make sure inflation leaves the list of things people worry about," he said.
- The full effect of the war in Ukraine hasn't been felt yet, specifically the upward pressure on industrial input prices. In addition, it will take time for excess cash to flow out of consumers' bank accounts, Bostic said.
- Bostic is not a voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee, the body that sets Fed policy, for this year. Still, regional Federal Reserve district heads participate in discussions at the central bank's policy meetings. The Atlanta Fed next gets a vote on the FOMC in 2024.
- Last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank won't hesitate to go past neutral "if we have to"