Soligenix gains on potential U.S. patent win for vaccine platform

May 23, 2022 1:46 PM ETSoligenix, Inc. (SNGX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Patents files folder

oonal/iStock via Getty Images

  • The clinical-stage biotech Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) is trading higher for the third straight session on Monday after indicating the potential to secure a U.S. patent covering its thermostabilized vaccine platform.
  • The company said that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a Notice of Allowance for the patent application titled "Compositions and Methods of Manufacturing Trivalent Filovirus Vaccines."
  • The USPTO issues a Notice of Allowance to indicate that the applicant could qualify for a patent subject to completion of the full application process, including the payment of relevant fees.
  • The patent claims relate to the components and methods directed at the lyophilization, a process used in the company’s heat-stable vaccine platform.
  • Investigators have leveraged the technology to develop filovirus vaccines targeting viruses such as the ebolavirus and a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.
  • Read: In March, Soligenix (SNGX) shared data for its COVID-19 shot, CiVax, from a booster vaccine study involving non-human primates.
