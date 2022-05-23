Envestnet falls after report that prospective bidders have moved on
May 23, 2022 1:57 PM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) dropped 10% after a report that potential bidders for the fintech company have passed.
- Private equity firms Advent International, Warburg Pincus and Hellman & Friedman were among bidders for the company and had initially offered $90 to more than $100/share for the company, according to a Barron's report from Friday, which cited people familiar. Advent and Warburg both passed on final offers.
- The report comes after Bloomberg first reported in February that the company was exploring its options after receiving takeover interest from at least one private equity firm. There was also a Citywire report early last month that the sale process was down to two private equity firms.
- Jefferies analyst Surinder Thind wrote earlier this month that he saw the odds of a takeout at less than 25%. Thind last month said he believed ENV may be worth $90 to $95/share in a possible takeout.