United Therapeutics, MannKind gain as FDA approves lung disease therapy
May 23, 2022 1:57 PM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR)MNKDBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Commercial-stage biotech United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and its partner MannKind (MNKD) are trading sharply higher on Monday after the FDA announced the approval of their lung disease therapy Tyvaso DPI.
- Accordingly, the drug-device combination is authorized to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease to improve exercise ability, the federal agency said.
- Early this year, the FDA requested United Therapeutics (UTHR) to provide additional information regarding the pulmonary safety of Tyvaso DPI following a pending Citizen Petition filed against its marketing application. With the approval, the regulator has declined the Citizen Petition.
- In October, the FDA refused to approve the marketing application for Tyvaso DPI citing issues at a testing facility. Early this year, the regulator accepted the resubmitted marketing application and designated it as a Class 1 resubmission. The February action date was later extended to May.