Forge Global stock jumps 18%, up 107% since SPAC merger

May 23, 2022 2:08 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Business acronym SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company. 3D Render

Evgeny Gromov/iStock via Getty Images

Forge Global (FRGE) stock shot up 18% in afternoon trading Monday, with shares up 107% since the company merged with SPAC Motive Capital in late March.

Forge shares opened at $18.51, hitting a low of $18.46 in early trading before climbing to a high of $22.62 in mid-morning. The stock recently changed hands at $20.95, up 18%, at approximately 1:40 p.m. ET.

Shares been volatile since the private securities marketplace went public on March 22, when they closed at $16.15, up 60% from their pre-merger closing price of $10.11 on March 21.

The stock rallied last Tuesday following the company's Q1 earnings report after plunging in the session prior to its release.

