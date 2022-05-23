Coinbase Wallet to support token swaps on BNB Chain and Avalanche
May 23, 2022 2:08 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), AVAX-USDBTCS, MATIC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Wallet is expanding to support token swaps on BNB Chain (formerly Binance Smart Chain) and Avalanche (AVAX-USD), "letting you swap a greater variety of tokens than most traditional centralized exchanges can offer," the company said Monday. That's in addition to the Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Polygon (MATIC-USD) networks it already supports.
- "Coinbase (COIN) Wallet's in-app DEX (decentralized exchange) makes it easy to access these types of tokens through its trading feature, which compares rates across multiple exchanges through the Ox API," the company said.
- More networks will be available in coming months, and Coinbase (COIN) plans to add support for network bridging, allowing users to move tokens across multiple networks.
- More than $1T were traded on DEXs in 2021, up 858% from 2020, the cryptocurrency exchange said.
- In April, BTCS (BTCS) added Polygon (MATIC-USD) to its blockchain infrastructure operations